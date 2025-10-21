CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $267.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

