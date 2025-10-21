Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,956 shares of company stock worth $19,124,145. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $214.75. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

