BCK Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 24.0% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

