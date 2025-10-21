7,871 Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $1,052,000.

NEAR stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

