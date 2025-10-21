Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 45,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

