DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,506 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $106,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 80,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

