Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 131.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

