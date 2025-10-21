Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 311.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.