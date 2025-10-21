CrowdStrike $CRWD Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $220,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.95.

CRWD opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.20, a P/E/G ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

