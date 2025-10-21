Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.9%

AXON stock opened at $683.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $736.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $422.38 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total transaction of $8,312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.