Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $51.83 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

