FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $223,000 Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in American Tower by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,694,000 after acquiring an additional 743,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

