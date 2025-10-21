WBH Advisory Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 90,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $262,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

