Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

