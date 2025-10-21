Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
