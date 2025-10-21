Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

