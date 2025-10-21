International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

