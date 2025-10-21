Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

