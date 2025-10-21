Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $172.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

