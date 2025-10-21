NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,660 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 48.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in NiSource by 57.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NiSource by 39.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

