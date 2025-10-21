William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,926,326,000 after buying an additional 1,212,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after buying an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,991,000 after buying an additional 227,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of -660.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

