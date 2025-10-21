VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 831 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $390.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $242.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.