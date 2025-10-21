Mason & Associates LLC Acquires 7,945 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Mason & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

