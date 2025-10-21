Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $290.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

