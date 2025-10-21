Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

