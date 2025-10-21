East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This trade represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

