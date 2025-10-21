Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $34.88 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Shares of PM opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

