1,411 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $303.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a market cap of $321.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.