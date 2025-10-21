Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.10.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $564.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

