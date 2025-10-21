iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $254.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.56.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.