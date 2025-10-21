Advantage Trust Co Has $121,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

