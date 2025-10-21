Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $57,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.