Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,375,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,031.59 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,041.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $891.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.32.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,542 shares of company stock valued at $70,973,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

