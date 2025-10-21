Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.