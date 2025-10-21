Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,454.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,349.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

