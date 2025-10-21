MTC Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

MTC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.1% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

