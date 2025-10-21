Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE:ELV opened at $354.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.