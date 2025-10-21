Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

