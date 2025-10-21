Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $430.79 billion, a PE ratio of 605.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

