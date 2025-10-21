Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $282.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $234.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

