Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 222 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $388.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

