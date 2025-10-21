Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,024,000 after buying an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,006,000 after buying an additional 229,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,040,000 after buying an additional 257,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,745,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

