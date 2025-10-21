Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $25.81 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,050,000 after buying an additional 2,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $51,330,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $37,632,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

