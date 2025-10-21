Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Lifted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after buying an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $550,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,046,729.44. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,480,343. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.89. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

