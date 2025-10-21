Phoenix Financial Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $204.10. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

