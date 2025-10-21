Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.44. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

