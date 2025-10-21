apricus wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $84,801,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,666,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,824.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 177,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 172,701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,816.95. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $1,438,707. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.89 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average is $204.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research upgraded Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

