WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.28.

Chubb Stock Down 0.0%

CB stock opened at $268.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

