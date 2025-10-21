NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 41.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.58.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.06.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

