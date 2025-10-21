Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $674.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $658.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $704.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

